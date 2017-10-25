4:20 pm IST: If the scores are locked after 90 mins of play, the result of the match will be decided via a penalty shootout. No extra time action.

4:10 pm IST: We have received the lineups for the match!

Brazil: Brazao (GK), Wesley, Vitao (C), Lucas, Victor, Weverson, Paulinho, Marcos Antonio, Lincoln, Alan, Brenner.

England: Anderson (GK), George, Marc, Jonathan, Foden, Oakley-Boothe, Rhian Brewster, Callum Hudson, Joel (C), Sessegnon, Gibbs-White.

4 pm IST: Welcome all you football fans to the live coverage of a mouthwatering match between two of the biggest football nations, England and Brazil, this Wednesday. This is the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 taking place in India.

The Salt Lake Stadium Kolkata remains the centre of attraction for now as we witness the stars of the future clashing swords in this mouthwatering semifinal match. The kick-off is set at 5 pm IST.

Brazil versus England: How to watch on TV, online