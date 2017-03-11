6 pm IST: Ladies and gentlemen, get set for one of the biggest I-League games of the season as the two giants of Indian football renew their rivalry yet again.

Coming into the game, Mohun Bagan are ranked higher in the table than defending champions Bengaluru FC. Will that make any sort of an impact to the fate of the match?

Our answer is NO, as this is a brand new match -- with a new hope and a new determination -- from both teams.

Join me Sayantan (twitter @san_footy) once again for all the updates from the match. The kick-off is JUST an hour away!