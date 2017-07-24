Lipstick Under My Burkha is slowly and steadily winning the race. The movie ruled the box office on the opening weekend, beating Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael.

The women-oriented movie earned a staggering Rs 2.41 crore on day 3 and crossed Rs 5 crore in total at the domestic box office. The internationally acclaimed movie was left behind by Munna Michael on its first day of release.

The Tiger Shroff film earned Rs 6.65 crore on its opening day, while Lipstick Under My Burkha's collection was Rs 1.22 crore. It was the second day when the tables turned and the film saw growth in the numbers.

The Alankrita Shrivastava directorial features Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur.

Lipstick Under My Burkha, one of the most controversial movies, was supposed to be released last year but was denied certificate by the censor board. However, the movie has received positive reviews and awards at international platforms.

The interesting part is the movie was released in 400 screens in India, while Munna Michael had 3,000 screens, but still the former is winning the battle.

The positive reviews and word-of-mouth publicity seem to have helped the film to pull the audience to the theatres.

Lipstick under my Burkha has gone against every previously held notion of a 'small festival film' and made a killing at the box office. The film presented by Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Motion Pictures has rewritten every box office rule and turned around the fate of the film, paving the way for many other such films.