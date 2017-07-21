Director Alankrita Shrivastava's movie Lipstick Under My Burkha (LUMB) starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur has garnered positive reviews from the audience.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is a social drama which focuses on freedom for women to express their sexual desires. Alankrita Shrivastava has written the story for the film, and it has been produced by Prakash Jha. The movie, which sparked a controversy over its censorship, has sexual scenes, abusive words and audio pornography.

The movie revolves around the story of four women: Rihanna (Plabita Borthakur) seeks the freedom to be who she wants; two-timing beautician Leela (Aahana Kumra) seeks to escape the claustrophobia of her small town; housewife Shireen (Konkona Sen Sharma) with three children seeks an alternative life of a saleswoman, and a 55-year-old widow, Usha (Ratna Pathak) finds sexual reawakening through a telephone romance with a young swimming coach.

Besides penning a unique story, Alankrita Shrivastava has adapted an interesting narrative technique, which is engaging and entertaining. Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur have done justice to their roles and their performances are the highlights of the movie. Amazing background score, cinematography and dialogues are attractions on the technical front, according to the audience.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Lipstick Under My Burkha movie review, ratings by audience:

Madhureeta Mukherjee‏ @MaddyMatters

#lipstickundermyburkha is an audacious movie, beautifully made, well written with fab performances. Must watch! @konkonas @balajimotionpic

Chinmay Nakhwa‏ @ChinmayNakhwa

#MyHonestReview of #LipstickUnderMyBurkha this one is truly Bold and Beautiful no reason to not like this film..

Samina Shaikh‏ @saminaUFshaikh

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha - Brilliant performances by every artist, but I bow down to Ratna Pathak Shah for an outstanding acting! :)

Rudrani Chattoraj‏ @rudrani_rudz

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha is the rebellion we need!Asking pertinent questions on free expression&equality,it is liberating to watch such a film. While,the four women have contrasting opinions,all they want to do is to be able to live freely.That is pretty much what every woman wants Brilliant #RatnaPathakShah brings "Rosy" to life in the most endearing way.Age does not wrinkle your desires. #LipstickUnderMyBurkha. #LipstickUnderMyBurkha highlights issues that really matter. Is consent not important in marriage?Is your wife's success emasculating you ?

