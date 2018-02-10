Aahana Kumra, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's black comedy Lipstick Under My Burkha, is currently shooting for her upcoming web series in Hong Kong. She will be seen alongside Traffic actor Amol Parashar in this yet to be titled project.

The two actors, who have been friends for a while, recently left for the first shooting schedule for the series in Hong Kong. Their Instagram accounts are proof of the amount of fun they're having.

The two actors have posted some pictures of them having a really good time in the chilly weather of some of the picturesque locations in the city. From bar-hopping to exploring beautiful places, these two know exactly how to have fun at work.

The story of the newly announced digital series will revolve around two strangers who come together because of their destiny.

After delivering a power-packed performance in Lipstick Under My Burkha, Aahana seems to be the ideal choice for this role. And needless to say, the rising star of the digital age - Amol, leaves no stone un-turned to charm his viewers with his commendable acting skills.

"I am quite excited about collaborating with Aahana for this show. I have known her for a while and really like her work. I am looking forward to having an exciting mix of work and fun in Hongkong with the team," Amol said.

The untitled Viu series is set to launch next month.