From the full sleeve tattoo on his right arm to the all-black decoration on his left leg, Lionel Messi has a lot of ink on his body and there is whole lot of information available on the web about what each of them signify.

However, Messi's latest design -- a tattoo on his ring finger -- seems to be drawing a lot of attention. Notably, the Barcelona forward's new wife Antonella Roccuzzo, whom he married at a lavish ceremony in Rosario on 30 June, also has the same pattern on her ring finger.

What is it about the couple's matching tattoo? Taking a closer look at the design, we are able to infer Messi and Antonella have inked Roman Numerals XXX-VI-XVII, which is the Latin equivalent of 30-6-2017, on their fingers. And there are no prizes for guessing what the date corresponds to.

'FOREVER'

Antonella, on the day after their wedding ceremony, took to Instagram to upload a snap of the tattoos, which clearly is a loving gesture from both the sides. The caption of the photograph reads "Para siempre", meaning "forever".

Notably, Messi's love for Antonella, the mother of his two sons - Theo and Matteo, was evident at the marriage ceremony, which was touted as the "wedding of the century" in Argentina. Graced by more than 250 guests, which included the footballer's current and former teammates, actors and journalists, the Argentina superstar shared a kiss with his childhood sweetheart and posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

Para siempre❤️ A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jul 1, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Antonella was the star of the night as she looked ravishing in a mermaid-style gown that had been designed by Rosa Clara. Notably, the designer had also dressed the footballer's mother, sister and several wedding guests.

Messi was scheduled to play an international friendly in Singapore last month. However, he shortened his trip with the national team and flew back home to prepare for his wedding right after leading Jorge Sampaoli's side to a 1-0 win over arch-rivals Brazil in Melbourne on June 9.