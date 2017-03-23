Although not meant to be very serious, FC Barcelona superstar, we feel, won't be jailed or heavily punished after cocaine worth approx. €85 million was recovered by police in Peru. In a shocking development, Messi's picture and his stylized 'M' logo was seen as the cover of the packages.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo first broke the news on Thursday. The packages have been found to contain at least 1,417 kg of cocaine hydrochloride camouflaged in a container with 1,288 giant squid fillets.

While we are still awaiting an answer to the weird news from Messi's camp, if we go by previous reports, this might not be the first time that Messi's image has been used during the packaging of drugs.

Police in Peru have seized 1,417 kilograms of Cocaine worth €85m, with photos of Messi on it! pic.twitter.com/AQ8LxJtCJh — Team FA (@TeamFA) March 23, 2017

In December 2015, the US Federal police had arrested two men from Puerto Rico and seized cocaine worth $3 million, which had Messi's face as the cover in the packaging. After further investigation, it was found that Messi had absolutely no connection with any of the drug cartels.

Messi, 29, reportedly, earns around £20million only via endorsements and therefore, there is no reason as to why Messi would be endorsing cocaine and absolutely destroy his image.