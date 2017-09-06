What is the prospect of Lionel Messi playing in the Indian Super League (ISL)? Surely, nobody would even want to bet on a possible positive reply. Kerala Blasters fans however are hoping to doing the unthinkable.

Photos shared on Twitter by the Manjappada fans group of Kerala Blasters, are turning attention and how! Fans of the Indian football side were present in Buenos Aires on Tuesday as Argentina took on Venezuela in a South American World Cup qualifier match, and suffered a cruel 1-1 draw.

The quest to seal a direct qualification berth at the FIFA World Cup 2018 looks pretty much over now for La Albiceleste. Needless to say, Lionel Messi, who was already reportedly engulfed in a tiff with national team coach Jorge Sampaoli, must be fuming now.

Nevertheless, the Kerala Blasters fans went in with an intent on Tuesday in Buenos Aires and may have tried their best possible to convince the Barcelona magician to consider playing for Kerala Blasters, at least once in his lifetime.

What are the chances of Messi coming across these banners during the match?

The Blasters, two-time finalists of the Indian Super League, are creating a formidable team ahead of ISL 2017. The Sachin Tendulkar co-owned side have roped in Rene Meulensteen as their head coach this season, as well as one of the most prominent strikers to have played in the Premier League, Dimitar Berbatov.

They also have two of the best Indian football stars in CK Vineeth and Sandesh Jhingan.

Kerala Blasters team for ISL 2017