Vaani Kapoor has set the temperature soaring with her latest photoshoot for Maxim India. The Befikre actress who recently shot for the cover of the magazine looked sizzling and nailed every frame with her oomph factor.

Vaani turned up the heat wearing a black and grey lingerie on the cover of Maxim India. In other pictures from the shoot, she looked fabulous as she is seen flaunting her curves in a lacy lingerie.

While she is seen sporting different types of lingerie in the pictures, one common thing among them is her hotness quotient. Vaani's sexy looks and toned body will make every girl envious and boys weak at their knees.

Vaani was last seen in the film Befikre starring Ranveer Singh. Although the movie did not fare well at the box office, their steamy smooches and love-making scenes were much talked about.

Vaani had made her Bollywood debut with the film Shuddh Desi Romance starring Parineeti Chopra and Sushant Singh Rajput. Although Vaani's last outing was Aaha Kalyanam (2014) which was a Tamil remake of Band Baaja Baarat, the actress is seen in a couple of TV commercials.

Earlier during the release of Befikre, it was rumored that Vaani had undergone plastic surgery and many trolled the drastic changes in Vaani's appearance. They even compared her looks when she made her debut and till the release of Befikre.

Many trolled her stating that she used to look beautiful earlier but she looks "handsome" post alleged plastic surgery.