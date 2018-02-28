Who can say that she gave birth to her first child just a year ago? Model Irina Shayk has recently posed up a storm for Intimissimi's latest lingerie campaign and we cannot stop drool over the pictures

Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old shared a picture as she captioned it, saying: "Staying cosy in my #sublimesilk"

On the shoot, the supermodel is seen flaunting her curvaceous figure in an array of sultry pictures. She donned a beautiful white-colored silk negligee and a black-colored plunging bodysuit during the photo shoot.

In all those head-turning images, she is seen flaunting her enviably long legs. Keeping her makeup minimal, Irina kept her wavy locks away from her face making it a sleek updo.

The Italian lingerie label went to share more sultry pictures on their Instagram page to set the pulses racing.

A few days ago, the supermodel turned many heads as she posed against a picturesque sea while she slipped into a black bikini that she hid under her chic jacket. She completed her look wearing a pair of maroon-colored boots as she let the breeze touch her wavy long locks.

Irina Shayk welcomed her baby daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, who is now 10-month-old, along with her boyfriend actor Bradley Cooper.

Previously, she was romantically involved with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.