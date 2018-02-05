The Supreme Court today (Februray 5) issued notice to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over the life ban imposed on paceman S Sreesanth.

Sreesanth had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court verdict which had restored his life ban from cricket.

On Monday, an apex court bench comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud sought a response from the Indian cricket board within four weeks, according to reports.

The Kerala speedster was handed a life ban by BCCI for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013.

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) players Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan were all banned for life by BCCI after having found them guilty in IPL 2013 spot-fixing. However, the trio was exonerated in July 2015 by Patiala House Court.

Sreesanth, who was part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup, challenged the ban and it was lifted by a single judge bench of Kerala High Court. However, it was restored by a division bench of Kerala HC.

After the setback, Sreesanth hit out at BCCI and had even threatened to play for another country. He had questioned the Indian cricket board about 13 accused named in Justice RM Lodha panel.

He had termed Kerala HC decision as "worst ever". In October 2017, he had tweeted, "This is the worst decision ever..special rule for me?what about real culprits?What about chennai super kings ? And what about Rajasthan ? (sic)."

Both Chennai Super Kings and RR were suspended for two years for corruption in IPL. They are back in the Twenty20 tournament from this season.

The 34-year-old Sreesanth has played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India.