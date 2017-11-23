World Cup-winning Indian captain MS Dhoni visited the Army Public School in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (November 22) and interacted with students.

Donning the army uniform, the 36-year-old posed for photographs with the students and faculties of the school. During his interaction with the students, the honorary Lieutenant Colonel stressed on the importance of education and sports, according to Chinar Corps' official Twitter account.

Notably, this is not Dhoni's first visit to the valley as he had been on a three-day trip to various defence locations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2012.

The wicketkeeper-batsman, who was conferred with the honorary Lt Colonel rank in 2011, had interacted with soldiers at the Line of Control (LOC) and even expressed his desire to serve the army after he retires from international cricket.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will join Virat Kohli-led Indian team for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, starting December 10. Focus will be on the Ranchi hero's performances, especially in T20Is, after his ordinary show in the three-match series against New Zealand earlier this month.

Dhoni's international future has become a widely-debated topic as the celebrated finisher is in the twilight of his cricket career.

Former cricketers, including VVS Laxman, Ajit Agarkar and Aakash Chopra, criticised him after he struggled to get going in chase of a mammoth 197-run target against New Zealand in the second T20I in Rajkot.

While the trio suggested that Dhoni should make way for youngsters in the T20I format, the veteran stumper has received the backing of the captain and the coach. Notably, Kohli hit back at critics saying it is unfair to target a "fit" Dhoni, who according to him, is still a crucial member of the team.