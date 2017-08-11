Director Hanu Raghavapudi's Telugu movie LIE (Love Intelligence Enmity) starring Nithiin, Arjun Sarja and Megha Akash has received positive review and rating from the audience.

LIE is a romantic action film and Director Hanu Raghavapudi has written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta and Anil Sunkara under their 14 Reels Entertainment. The flick has been awarded U/A certificate by the censor board and its runtime is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Nithiin has delivered a briallint performance in LIE and his looks and action are the highlights of the film. Megha Akash has done justice to her role and her chemistry with the hero is good. Arjun Sarja, Sri Ram, Ajay, Nassar, Ravi Kishan, Brahmaji, Prithviraj and Brahmanandam have also done good jobs, say the audiences.

Mani Sharma's songs and background score, J Yuvaraj's cinematography, beautiful locales and choreography of action and chase scenes are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of LIE Telugu movie review and rating by audience:

#LIE Above Average 1st half. Biggest positives so far are the locations and interval bang. Need a good 2nd half now! #LIE Production Values by @14reelsofficial very good. Some scenes were shot at Trump Tower. #LIE Decent 2nd half. Production Values, Interval, and scenes between @actor_nithiin and Arjun are the positives. Overall Abv Avg to Hit! More mind games than fights. BGM is good

