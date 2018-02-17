Rumors surrounding LG's 2018 flagship smartphone have been around for quite some time now. And if a new report is to be believed, the device will finally be launched sometime in June with the Snapdragon 845 chip.

While LG is yet to confirm the name of the upcoming smartphone, an anonymous source told VentureBeat that the company had codenamed the device as "Judy," and that it could come with a brand new design.

The source also revealed that the phone would feature a 6.1-inch 18:9 Full Vision display, which would be noticeably larger than the 5.7-inch LG G6. So, will the new handset be called the LG G7? According to VentureBeat, there's possibility of a new brand name.

The phone's fresh design will likely to include a new type of display called MLCD+. Thanks to its RGBW matrix, containing a white sub-pixel, the display panel is expected to be very bright in the 800-nit brightness range. However, it will still consume 35 percent less energy than the standard IPS LCD panels.

When it comes to the processing power, the Judy will be equipped with a Snapdragon 845 SoC with an octa-core CPU and the Adreno 630 GPU. There will be 4GB of RAM inside the phone and 64GB of native storage capacity.

The device is likely to sport dual rear cameras with 16-megapixel sensors and f/1.6 lenses. It will also carry an IP68 certification rating for water, dust and impact resistance. The IP68 certification means that the phone can survive even if it's submerged in nearly 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Other key specs include stereo speakers, support for HDR imaging, wireless charging, digital assistant, voice recognition and AI-inspired camera capabilities.

If the rumored specs turn out to be accurate, Judy will be a worthy successor to the existing LG G6 and LG V30 smartphones. Considering that the phone is expected to be launched in June, it may not hit global markets until this summer, VentureBeat reported.

However, by the time Judy will be ready to reach consumers worldwide, it will have to face tough competition from Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Both these new phones will also be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, and will be launched by Samsung on February 25.