It was rumored that LG might release its flagship handset, called LG G7, at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018), but the company ruled it out by saying that it would not hold a press event at the mega technology festival. Amid reports that the much-awaited LG G7 might not see the light of day this month, a publication house from South Korea has claimed that the company might unveil LG V30s instead.

According to ETNews (in Korean), LG will announce LG V30s with 256GB internal storage at the MWC 2018, which will kick off on February 26 and conclude on March 1. It went on to say that the handset would look like its predecessor V30 in design but feature artificial intelligence (AI) and an LG lens that would enable the users to know the prices of objects in the pictures taken by the device.

The report went on to say that LG V30s would come with a price tag of 1 million won ($920 / €750).

It may be mentioned that LG V30+ was released last year with 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), which is just half the storage expected in its successor. It features a 6-inch QHD OLED FullVisionTM screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2,880x1,440 pixels (537 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, 4GB RAM, and a 3,300mAH lithium Polymer battery with Fast Charge technology.

In terms of camera, the device mounts a 16MP (f/1.6, 1 µm, 3-axis OIS, PDAF)+13MP (120˚ Wide, f/1.9) main camera and a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, 1/5", and 1.12 µm pixel size.