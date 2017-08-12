There are numerous smartphones available in the market these days and it is hard to keep a track of all of them. But the real challenge presents itself when you are planning to buy one. If you had your mind set on Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 8 phablet, it's not going to be an easy call.

While everything about the Galaxy Note 8 is building good hype for the phone just ahead of its launch on August 23, LG is coming up with a move that might just create some confusion among potential buyers. LG G6 wasn't the flagship, even though it appeared like one, and the company has been working on something better.

Something better than LG G6? Well, that should certainly spice things up in the premium smartphone race, where the Galaxy Note 8 is soon going to be in the spotlight. We've heard about LG planning to launch the flagship V30 smartphone at an IFA event on August 31, but there's more.

A reason to worry for Samsung

LG is planning to launch a plus-size variant of the LG V30, aptly called LG V30 Plus, during its upcoming IFA event, ETNews reported. This will not only be a first of its kind for LG to replicate the successful strategy used by Samsung and Apple to launch two flagships with standard and plus size options, but it will also steal some limelight from Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

First strike

Even though LG is planning to launch the V30 Plus a week after Samsung Galaxy Note 8's release, both phones will be available simultaneously in their home country South Korea. Tech Radar reported that Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 Plus will go on sale on three local carriers on September 15, making it difficult for customers to narrow down to a single device.

Second strike

It's a long shot for LG to go up against Samsung in a flagship fight, but Samsung's Galaxy Note ship was stumped when the Galaxy Note 7 rocked it. Samsung might be doing damage control, but LG doesn't seem to be wasting an opportunity here.

But LG isn't a pro at this game like Samsung. It's the first plus-size flagship from the tech giant trying to hit a home-run against the legendary Galaxy Note series. We'll just have to wait and find out how this one turns out.

Two steps forward, one step back

LG's optimism is commendable, but it doesn't seem too confident with its plans for LG V30 Plus. There is a strong possibility that the V30 Plus might never see the light of the day outside South Korea. As per the latest report out of South Korea, the V30 Plus will be priced higher than the standard V30 model at 1 million South Korean Won, which roughly translates to $875. This is going to be a tough one for LG as Samsung might also find a similar price range for its Galaxy Note 8.

Worth the price?

It's all coming down to this, is LG V30 Plus worth its price? While there are many factors worth considering, but the spec-sheet says a lot about the phone and its value for money.

From what we know, the LG V30 Plus is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The screen size is to be measured at 6 inches or higher with an OLED panel and 2K resolution. It is natural that bezels will find little room to spread in the LG V30 Plus, thanks to the Full Vision display as seen in LG G6.

To add more spice to the fight, the V30 Plus is expected to have top-of-the-line optics with a dual camera setup, configured by a 16MP standard lens and a 13MP optical lens at the back. The phone will also have a sealed unibody with IP68 water and dust resistance certification and a 3,200mAh battery underneath.

There are indications the phone will also have wireless charging support or Hi-Fi audio or both. To know more, stay tuned as bring more coverage from the upcoming events.