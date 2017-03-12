LG G6 that was announced at the recent Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is expected to come to the US only in April, almost a month after it was released in its home country South Korea.

The LG G6 was launched in South Korea on March 10, selling 20,000 units on the first day, compared to its predecessor G5's first day sales of around 15,000 units last year. It is to be released in Isreal on March 22 and Australia on March 28.

[READ: LG G6 hands-on review at MWC 2017: A job well done]

The South Korean technology giant hasn't announced the release schedule of its flagship in other markets but popular leakster Evan Blass @evleaks has claimed that it will be launched in the US on April 7 and that the white variant will not come to the country.

JIC you wanted some proof that April 7th is the US launch day for LG G6 [https://t.co/tFA2zlQY8X] pic.twitter.com/iwx2fSnnyP — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 11, 2017

The LG G6 features an ultra-fast fingerprint scanner and integrated Google Assistant. It sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2880 pixels (564 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It features a 4GB RAM, a 32/64GB internal memory expandable up to 2TB via microSD card, Dual 13MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, 3-axis, phase detection AF) + 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture, dual-LED flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3300mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The device is priced at KRW 899,800 in South Korea, and is expected to cost $749 in the US and Rs 50,000 in India.