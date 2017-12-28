LG had recently started rolling out Android Oreo in South Korea for its second flagship phone of 2017 -- V30. And now, a Chinese user has shared multiple screenshots of LG G6 running on Android Oreo beta. Though the text on the screenshot is in Chinese, it is easy to see that it is definitely Oreo.

Some of the screenshots reveal Oreo's reworked App Shortcuts and the ability to snooze notifications from an individual application, adaptive icons and many more. It is good to see that LG has not forgotten about its G6 or G6 Plus owners.

So far, there is no clarity on whether LG is planning to send Oreo beta to LG G6 models in other countries, or the company will directly release the final version when it will be ready. However, LG has already implemented some changes to the LG V30's version of Oreo that were suggested by 500 beta users.

The software version for the 8.0 Oreo beta is V19A which will only be supported in LGM-G600L, LGM-G600S, LGM-G600K, LGM-G600LR, LGM-G600SR, LGM-G600KR, LGM-G600LP, LGM-G600SP, and LGM-G600KP.

For now, there is no exact timeline for when LG will drop the update. Since a beta update is now available in China, it can be said that the update is close to being ready for LG G6 users. Moreover, there are still some bugs which needed to be fixed.

According to Ubergizmo, LG is rumoured to announce a new smartphone next month -- expected to be G7. But for those who are not planning for an upgrade anytime soon, hopefully, the Oreo update will help them keep things fresh for a while.

At this point, it's difficult to make any predictions about the update. It better to sit back and wait for the official release of the update.

Here are the screenshots taken by the Chinese users: