Japanese auto giant Toyota's luxury brand Lexus has launched its flagship sedan, the LS, in India at a starting price of Rs 1.77 crore, ex-showroom pan-India.

In line with the hybrid focussed line-up for India, the company has launched the LS 500h variant here to take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series and Audi A8 in the luxury sedan segment.

Lexus LS 500h Variant Price Luxury Rs 1,77,21,000 Ultra Luxury Rs 1,82,21,000 Distinct Rs 1,93,71,000 Ex-showroom, pan-India

The LS sedan launched in India is the version the manufacturer unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2017. The sedan has a flamboyant design highlighted with signature spindle grille of the Lexus. The butch grille is made up of 5,000 individual particles. It is flanked by S-shaped headlamps that add a sporty stance up front.

The 20-inch "flame-inspired" alloy wheels are the highlight on the sides, while the boomerang-shaped tail lamps cannot go unnoticed at the rear. With a length of 5.2 metres and a wheelbase of 3.1 metres, the LS is a really big car.

The cabin celebrates luxury with 28-way power front seats and rear seats with heating, cooling, massage and the option to recline. The 12.3-inch navigation screen by Mark Levinson stereo along with 23 speakers is the icing on the cake.

The LS 500h is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine working in tandem with two electric motors. The hybrid powertrain develops 354bhp of power at 6,600rpm and 300Nm of torque at 5,100rpm. The power is channelled via e-CVT.

Despite being a long sedan, the LS 500h can achieve 0-100kmph speed in 5.4 seconds, thanks to the extensive use of aluminium, high-tensile steel and steel, which makes the car lightweight. The sedan also boasts of a Dynamic Management system, which adjusts braking, steering, acceleration and suspension to counteract body roll.

The company will start delivery of the LS 500h from April. With the new sedan, Lexus India's portfolio now grows to five models, the others being the ES 300h sedan, NX 300h, RX 450h and LX 450d SUVs.