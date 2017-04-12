Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has irked many people in Bollywood because of her outspoken and bold behaviour. As she is at the peak of her career, the actress needs to take some lessons from Begum Jaan Vidya Balan, who was once like her.

When Vidya came to the industry, she was also quite straight forward and was known for her bold comments. Her acting in The Dirty Picture and Kahaani outshined many big male actors in the industry. Similarly, Kangana's Queen overshadowed several actors' performances that year.

But now Vidya has mellowed down and speaks only when necessary. The actress has often been seen passing sarcastic comments, but now, she knows what to say in front of the cameras. She has maintained her dignity and is one of those actors who doesn't need a male lead for her movie.

Don't you think Kangana should learn a few things from Vidya if she wants to sustain in the industry despite irking people with her comments?

In fact, Vidya has herself accepted that she has irked many in the industry in the past. During a press conference, she told the media that during her early days she used to be like the fiery Kangana Ranaut.

Vidya added that she has never landed in any trouble publicly, but was often told that her comments had irked people. Are you listening Kangana?

On the work front, Vidya will be seen in Begum Jaan, in which she plays the of a brothel madam. It is a story of 11 prostitutes, who refuse to vacate their brothel and leave each other's side during the partition between India and Pakistan.

Watch Vidya's Begum Jaan trailer: