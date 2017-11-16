Lenovo India launched Tab 7 in India on Wednesday with a tag price of Rs 9,999. The all-new Android tablet is exclusively available on e-commerce website Flipkart.

The Tab 7 comes with a Dolby Atmos surround sound technology and a front-facing speaker. Flipkart is offering a discount of five percent to the customers who are purchasing the Lenovo Tab 7 by using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Moreover, the tablet is also available in EMI's option which starts from Rs 1,111 per month without any extra cost.

Lenovo Tab 7 specifications

Lenovo Tab 7 features a 6.98-inches IPS display with an HD resolution of 1280x720 pixels. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor clocked at 1.3GHz coupled with Mali-T720 GPU and paired with 2GB of RAM. The device packs 16GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

Coming to the camera section the tablet sports a 5-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash and a 2-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Lenovo has treated this new tablet with Android 7.0 Noughat with proprietary apps and features. The Tab 7 gives you a multi-user, multi-space supports which provides you with a secure personal space and help you to share the tablet with your family and friends without any access to your personal content.

This custom support provides each of its users an access to separate setting, password, social media networks and wallpapers. The tablet comes preloaded with apps such as Lenovo Framework, Lenovo Account, Google Calendar, and Google Sheets among others.

As far as connectivity's concern, Lenovo Tab 7 comes with Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v4.0, A-GPS, and Micro-USB with USB OTG. It also comes with a 4G LTE support SIM card slot for data access and voice calls. Along with that, it supports WCDMA and GSM networks too. Lenovo Tab 7 packs a 3,500mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge.