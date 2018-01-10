On the second day of the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2018, when all the tech companies were showcasing their best lineup for the year, Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo stole the show by launching its three new products. Lenovo unveiled advanced Virtual Reality, Tablet/PC and smart home devices at a price that would appeal to a larger number of buyers.

Lenovo has launched the Miix 630 laptop, a combination of tablet and PC which comes with the versatility of both. Moreover, Lenovo claims that the battery on the Lenovo Miix 630 will last for 20 hours with full video playback. The Miix 630 laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC platform.

According to Lenovo Newsroom, Lenovo Miix 360 laptop is a detachable laptop and delivers the flexibility and productivity of a Windows 10 S laptop. The Miix 630 is 15.6mm thin and weighs 1.33kg. It is equipped with Windows 10 S with Cortana. Moreover, users can use their voice to access the personal digital assistant. This latest tablet/PC also features biometric facial recognition so that user can log in to the device more securely.

The 12.3-inches tablet will be connected to the detachable magnetic keyboard and comes with a pen for easy usage. It will be attached with a hinged flap which will act like a kickstand for the tablet.

"It brings a tablet/PC format the concept that we are all used to in mobile phones -- always on. No need to shut it down every time your usage is over," said Matt Bereda, Executive Director, Worldwide Marketing Strategy, Lenovo.

Lenovo's second product launched at CES 2018 is Smart Display. The Smart Display is designed to connect, inform, control and entertain users with the help of Google Assistant. Suppose you are sitting in the drawing room or working in the kitchen and you want to listen to some music, you want to walk to your laptop or PC, search the song and then play it. But in Smart Display, you can just ask your Google assistant to play a song and it will do so just by recognising your voice.

The Lenovo "Smart Display" basically looks like a mixture of a tablet and a smart speaker. The "Smart Display" will be available in two display formats – in 10-inches and 8-inches.

"You can tell the Google Assistant to pull the latest movie for showing, connect to a friend through video, show who's at the door and bring the video on the latest dance steps that you want to practice," Bareda said.

How so ever, the 10-inches "Smart Display" will come with a price tag of $249.99 and the 8-inches one at $199. Both the devices will make your summers more interesting, as they will be available in early summer this year.

The third product which Lenovo bring to CES 2018 is its AR/VR range called "Mirage Solo". This Daydream VR headset comes with a camera which will allow users to do live streaming.

There will be a dual camera setup on the headset as a separate unit, so users have the privilege of uploading live pictures through the mobile phone to their YouTube channel.

Bareda added, "The camera is capable of capturing the depth of field, as opposed to just flat images and it's simple and easy to use."

The major highlight of the device is that it doesn't have any cable connections, unlike the other VR or AR devices. It can be moved anywhere and we can also watch 180-degree image in 3D.

This amazing device will hit the market with the launch of "Blade Runner 2049" maybe in the early second quarter of 2018. So far, the company has not disclosed the price for the headset.