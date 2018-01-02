Last year we witnessed some of the biggest transformations in phones' designs and looks like 2018 is going to perfect that for all of us. There's a really strong portfolio of upcoming smartphones this year, and Lenovo just launched its first one to kick-start the new year in China.

The company unveiled its latest smartphone in the K-series – K320t – in China, which is the company's first to offer a FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is available for pre-orders on China's JD.com for ¥999, which roughly translates to about Rs. 9,900, and the sale will open on January 4. It is the pricing of the handset that strikes an appeal to local buyers.

There is currently no word on the phone's availability in India, but if you're looking for a phone with 18:9 aspect ratio under Rs. 10,000 you can check out Micromax Canvas Infinity [Review]. But Lenovo gets an edge with another strong USP that most phones under Rs. 10,000 do not offer at the moment.

Lenovo K320t comes with a dual camera setup at the back, featuring an 8MP sensor and a 2MP secondary snapper. For your selfies, the phone is equipped with an 8MP front snapper with f/2.2 aperture.

Other key features of the K320t include a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass, 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB expandable storage, 4G support, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,000mAh battery.

Lenovo K320t runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and has a 3.5mm headphone jack, microUSB port for charging, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.