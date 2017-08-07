It is common knowledge that Lenovo is launching the K8 Note in India on August 9 but most people may not see a device dubbed as the Lenovo K8 Plus coming since the Plus-series was discontinued last year. The unexpected may happen as benchmarking site Geekbench has listed the Lenovo K8 Plus with some of the key features.

The Chinese technology giant launched the K5 Plus months after the release of the K5 and K5 Note but there was no "Plus" series after the launch of the K6, K6 Note, and K6 Power last year. So, the news of K8 Plus will surprise many.

The Lenovo K8 Plus is seen with a single-core score of 861 and multi-core score of 3,761 on Geekbench listing obtained by Techook. It is also seen running Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 (MT6757CD) processor clocking at 1.69GHz and comes packed with a 3GB RAM.

Other details including release date and key specifications like display and camera are not known.

However, it may be mentioned that the Lenovo K8 Note will be unveiled in India in August and will be exclusively available on Amazon India. It is expected to feature a 5.5-inch full HD display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, and comes packed with a 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB memory with expandable storage.

It is also expected to feature a 16MP main camera with dual-tone LED flash, an 8MP front-snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.