Lenovo has recently raised the bar higher for other smartphone manufacturers with the launch of the K8 Note, which brings on board a series of premium features all packed in a budget-friendly price. Lenovo challenges popular brands like Xiaomi, Micromax, Samsung and others with its new premium budget phone, but Coolpad has come up with a new smartphone to level with Lenovo.

Coolpad Cool Play 6 is the latest dual camera smartphone in India priced affordably to attract consumers with interest in photography. Priced at Rs. 14,999, the handset is available exclusively on Amazon India. The phone comes in gold and black colours and sales in the country will begin on September 4.

Lenovo K8 Note, on the other hand, is already available in India for Rs. 12,999 for 3GB RAM model and Rs. 13,999 for 4GB variant. Like Coolpad, Lenovo's phone is available exclusively on Amazon India and comes in gold and black hues.

Price-wise, Coolpad Cool Play 6 is priced Rs. 1,000 more than Lenovo K8 Note. Now, we are going to find out if the difference in the price can be justified.

Camera

Both the phones have dual cameras. Coolpad's Cool Play 6 sports two 13MP sensors (one monochrome and another RGB) with f/2.0 aperture, 4K and HDR support, and dual LED flash on the back. Lenovo K8 Note sports one 13MP sensor and another 5MP sensor to form a dual camera setup at the back, which is accompanied by a dual LED flash.

Selfies are taken care by an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture on Coolpad and a 13MP lens with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens and wide-angle field of view on the Lenovo K8 Note.

In comparison, the Coolpad Cool Play 6 seems to have better rear optics and Lenovo wins with its selfie camera.

Performance

Coolpad Cool Play 6 is probably the cheapest smartphone with 6GB RAM and it comes with 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 653 chipset, Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Journey UI and 64GB built-in storage with microSD card support.

Lenovo K8 Note comes with 3GB or 4GB RAM options and relies on MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core chipset with 64GB expandable storage. This phone runs stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Design and display

Both phones have metallic unibodies and identical displays measuring 5.5 inches with 1080p resolution. Lenovo adds extra layers of protection to the phone, making it splash proof and has an Oleophobic coating on top of the 2.5D curved display.

Battery

Coolpad Cool Play 6 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, which according to the company is equivalent to a 4,500mAh battery. This is possible via company's software optimisations. Lenovo K8 Note also has a reliable 4,000mAh battery with 15W turbocharger.

With these capacities, it's safe to assume that the phones will easily last a day and more, if lucky.

Add-ons

Both phones have a fingerprint scanner, dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support and Lenovo K8 Note additionally offers Dolby Atmos sound system with a dedicated physical button to access Music, and supports TheaterMax.