Lenovo K6 Power was launched in India last week as demand for budget premium smartphones continues to rise. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has proven to be quite successful in this area, and Lenovo isn't too far behind in the race.

The K6 Power ran out of stock, minutes after it went on sale on Flipkart on Tuesday. This was the first time the affordable smartphone went on sale with limited stocks. So if you were unable to purchase the handset due to the rush, fret not, as you will have plenty of options in the future.

Lenovo K6 Power will once again be available online in its second flash sale exclusively on Flipkart next Tuesday on February 7. Like the first sale, the handset will be available on the e-commerce site at 12 noon.

If the first flash sale was any indication, it is best that interested buyers log in to Flipkart a few minutes ahead of the sale or exactly at 12 p.m. to get a head-start. In case you are wondering why the K6 Power is fetching so much traction, here's everything it offers for a relatively low price.

Lenovo K6 Power comes in two variants. The base 3GB RAM model costs Rs. 9,999 and the 4GB RAM variant is priced at Rs. 10,999. For that price, the specs offered in the K6 Power are quite appealing.

Lenovo K6 Power features a 5-inch Full HD display, a metal unibody, Dolby Atmos Audio system and a fingerprint scanner for security. It is powered by a 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset, and comes with 16GB and 32GB storage options with microSD card support for up to 256GB.

The K6 Power has a 13MP rear-facing camera with PDAF, LED flash and an 8MP front snapper for selfies. Under the hood, it packs a powerful 4,000mAh battery, which is expected to last about 48 hours on talk time.

Buyers can choose from dark grey, silver and gold hues available for the handset.