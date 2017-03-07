Lenovo K6 Power is one of those few smartphones that offer great value for money. For the first time since its launch in January, the affordable premium handset is available in an open sale on Flipkart. But that's not the most exciting part.

Lenovo K6 Power comes with attractive discounts and offers, and this might just be the right time to buy the phone. Flipkart has extended its smartphone exchange programme for the K6 Power, offering up to Rs. 9,000 exchange bonus for trading your old phone for the new one. The retailer is also offering Rs. 600 additional discount on using HDFC credit card and an extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Coming right down to its selling price, the K6 Power is available online for Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model and Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage option. For this price, you get some worthy specs.

Lenovo K6 Power features a 5-inch Full HD display, has a fingerprint scanner at the back, a 13MP primary camera with LED flash, Sony IMX258 sensor and PDAF, and an 8MP front snapper. Like many Lenovo phones, this one's also got TheaterMax support.

Under the hood, the K6 Power uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS and Pure UI, which supports features like dual apps and long screenshots. There's a reliable 4,000mAh battery, which can keep the handset going for a day at least. The K6 Power packs dual SIM support with microSD card, 4G VoLTE, Dolby Atmos for audio and USB OTG with reverse charging option.

Lenovo K6 Power comes in four colours, dark gray, gold, silver and a combination of grey and dark grey.