Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has announced his decision to quit football via a cryptic message on a social media platform on March 7.

The Algerian international posted a message on his verified Facebook page in the early hours of Wednesday that he arrived at the decision after "consultation with many doctors".

"After the last consultation with many doctors, I've decided to stay away from football, As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words," Mahrez wrote on Facebook.

"I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city , you will be always in my heart."

Leicester have not communicated their player has decided to quit football either on their official website or via any of their social media channels at the time of publishing the story. Considering Mahrez is 27 and does not have a history of a medical condition, it is still not sure if it was the player himself, who has posted it on a digital platform or if his account has been compromised.

His last post on Twitter was a retweet of a video from Leicester's official handle, which was posted 1:40am IST. The video shows Mahrez celebrating with his teammates after scoring an equalizer against AFC Bournemouth in the seventh minute of the stoppage time on March 3.

The African winger has tried to leave the former Premier League winners in the last two transfer windows. In the 2017 summer transfer window, he tried to force a move away from the Foxes and was allowed to leave the national team while he was in the first international break of the 2017/18 season.

Mahrez wanted to leave the King Power Stadium in the January transfer window. Pep Guardiola wanted to bring the wideman to Manchester City on the deadline day of the mid-season transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Leicester players were upset after Mahrez tried to force a move away from his current employers. He even handed a transfer request in this calendar year as he wanted to leave Claude Puel's men mid-way through this term.