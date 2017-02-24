Claudio Ranieri, who has now been sacked, will forever be remembered for guiding Leicester City to the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season, despite them being rated 5,000-1 shots at the start of the campaign. While no one really expected them to repeat that incredible feat again this season, no one expected them to be in a relegation battle this season either.

Leicester City have been nowhere near their best this season and the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton have found it difficult to replicate their form from last season. Along with that, the loss of N'golo Kante, who was the spine of the team last season, has really taken its toll on the team.

The entire footballing world was shocked when Leicester City announced the news that Ranieri had been sacked despite Leicester City offering their unwavering support to the Italian just two weeks ago. The Best FIFA Football Coach for 2016 might not have had a good season in the Premier League this time, but his side were doing really well in the Champions League.

They did lose to Sevilla in the first leg of their round of 16 clash, but with the second leg at home and with an away goal advantage at the moment they could have still made it to the next round. While Leicester officials said that sacking Ranieri was a painful decision, they said it was in the best interest of the club.

Here is how the footballing world reacted on Twitter following Claudio Ranieri's sacking by Leicester City

Claudio Ranieri sacked????

Most disgraceful decision in the history of football. pic.twitter.com/DLtmW9U4AN — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri sacked! Unfortunate news I think! Wonder how I'd feel if I was a Leicester player right now?. Could I have done more ?? — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) February 23, 2017

Wayne Shaw sacked for eating a pie.

Claudio Ranieri sacked for winning the Premier League.

This is the week football ate itself. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 23, 2017

After all that Claudio Ranieri has done for Leicester City, to sack him now is inexplicable, unforgivable and gut-wrenchingly sad. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 23, 2017

Leicester city are a disgrace sacking Ranieri. Every football fan in the country will want them to go down now. Absolute joke @LCFC — ben lace (@ben_lace) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri sacked by Leicester City. What a sad end to one of THE greatest football stories. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 23, 2017

2nd May 2016: Claudio Ranieri wins Leicester City the EPL title.



23rd Feb 2017: Claudio Ranieri sacked by Leicester.



Football is cruel. pic.twitter.com/HmAhuPd0OZ — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 23, 2017

Ruthless , cynical , classless , ungrateful sacking of Claudio Ranieri. Shame on you , Leicester. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) February 23, 2017

LCFC should have been planning a statue of Claudio Ranieri, not sacking him. He deserved faith + loyalty of owners. Miracle man. Shameful. — colin murray (@ColinMurray) February 23, 2017

Funny old game football. Can't help but feel sorry for Claudio Ranieri. — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) February 23, 2017

Claudio Ranieri sacked? After winning the Premier League last season when they were favourites to go down. Football is crazy sometimes! — Joseph Musker (@Musker_LFC) February 23, 2017

Total and utter disgrace. #Ranieri — michael owen (@themichaelowen) February 23, 2017