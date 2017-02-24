Claudio Ranieri, Claudio Ranieri sacked by Leicester City, Claudio Ranieri sacked, Leicester City news, Leicester City sack Claudio Ranieri,Premier League news
Claudio Ranieri.Reuters

Claudio Ranieri, who has now been sacked, will forever be remembered for guiding Leicester City to the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season, despite them being rated 5,000-1 shots at the start of the campaign. While no one really expected them to repeat that incredible feat again this season, no one expected them to be in a relegation battle this season either.

Leicester City have been nowhere near their best this season and the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Marc Albrighton have found it difficult to replicate their form from last season. Along with that, the loss of N'golo Kante, who was the spine of the team last season, has really taken its toll on the team.

The entire footballing world was shocked when Leicester City announced the news that Ranieri had been sacked despite Leicester City offering their unwavering support to the Italian just two weeks ago. The Best FIFA Football Coach for 2016 might not have had a good season in the Premier League this time, but his side were doing really well in the Champions League.

They did lose to Sevilla in the first leg of their round of 16 clash, but with the second leg at home and with an away goal advantage at the moment they could have still made it to the next round. While Leicester officials said that sacking Ranieri was a painful decision, they said it was in the best interest of the club.

Here is how the footballing world reacted on Twitter following Claudio Ranieri's sacking by Leicester City

