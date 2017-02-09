Marvel is all set to beam the first episode of X-Men spinoff, Legion today. It has been one of the most anticipated shows of 2017. The series is based on the comic character Legion written by Chris Claremont. The character first appeared in the comic New Mutants #25.

The show will give viewers an inside peek into the mind of David Haller, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia at a young age. He's been through several psychiatric hospitals before the brain wave finally hits him; maybe there's more to him than the mental illness.

Each chapter will put viewers deeper inside David's chaotic head. The first episode will introduce the lead characters. David will be seen visiting different hospitals while trying to cope with his illness. As the episode reaches its conclusion, the secret may be revealed to David. The episode will also introduce the viewers to David's past.

Noah Hawley, executive producer of the show, in an interview, claimed the show to be the Breaking Bad of superheroes.

Kaitlin Thomas said, "Legion is unlike any other comic book series on TV" whereas News.com.au reviewed the show as "trippy new X-Men series is a wild head rush."

Legion is presented by Fargo's Noah Hawley and has Dan Stevens as a David Haller, Aubrey Plaza, Jean Smart, Jemaine Clement and Rachel Keller.

Where to watch: The episode airs on FX on February 8 and on Foxtel on February 9

Time: 10/9c [FX] and 7.30pm [Foxtel]

Where to watch online: You can stream the episode here:

- FX Now

- FX Now Canada

- Foxtel