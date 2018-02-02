Left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets in the first One Day International against South Africa in Durban and later explained how "legends" MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli make his job easier.

Prior to the match, captain Kohli had said India were "blessed" to have two wrist spinners - Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal. Both reposed the skipper's faith and shared five wickets between them. In recent times, they have been key to India's successes in the shorter formats.

Due to their impressive performances, the experienced duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been left out.

For a bowler, the inputs received from a wicketkeeper are vital. It is the same with Dhoni and Kuldeep combination. The youngster explained how his workload is cut by 50 per cent thanks to Dhoni, the wicketkeeper.

"Actually you have two legends Virat bhai (Virat Kohli) and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) (in the team). One is leading the side and other had captained (earlier). As a spinner when you have Dhoni as a wicketkeeper he does 50 per cent of my job," Kuldeep said in the post-match press conference at Kingsmead on Thursday (February 1).

"He has played so much cricket, it is easy for him to read the batsmen. We are youngsters and inexperienced. All the time he is giving us advice on how to bowl in certain situations. We just concentrate on bowling and they (Dhoni and Kohli) set the fields for us. It becomes easy for us," he added.

After the bowlers restricted South Africa to 269/8 in 50 overs, India, riding on Kohli's 33rd ODI ton, cruised to six-wicket victory to take a 1-0 lead in the six-match series.