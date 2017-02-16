The Legend Of The Blue Sea, a Korean series revolving around the relationship between a mermaid named Shim Cheong and conman Heo Joon-jae, completed its 20-episode run in January. But the fans are eager to find out when their favourite celebrities Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun will return with a second instalment of the show.

The Legend Of The Blue Sea season 2: Lee Min Ho to reveal new details on series renewal?

Although SBS is yet to reveal their plans to renew the period drama, speculations are rife about season 2. Since the fictional series concluded by featuring a happy ending for the on-screen couple and teasing a baby on the way for them, rumours are doing the rounds about a time jump in the new season.

The next instalment is likely to focus on little mermaid Yoo-na and her relationship with the baby of Heo Joon-jae and Shim Cheong. It will be interesting to find out whether the kid will be a merman or human.

The second season might also feature the child of Cha Shi-ah and Tae-oh as the main antagonist. It will most probably focus on the character's involvement in the relationship between the two protagonists.

The mini-series could also feature Lee Hee-joon, Na Young-hee, Hwang Shin-hye, Sung Dong-il, Moon So-ri, Park Hae-soo, Park Ji-il, Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Jae-won and Lee Ho-jae in the new season.

So, K-drama fans across the globe can expect Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun to return with a new set of cast members in The Legend Of The Blue Sea season 2.

However, the followers of the show will have to wait for an official confirmation from SBS to know more about the storyline and casting. Until then, catch up with the 20 episodes of season 1 online here.