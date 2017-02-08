The Legend Of The Blue Sea might have received several criticisms during its 20 episodes run, but it managed to pull in large number of viewers from across the globe. They are now eager to know about the series renewal and lead cast Lee Min Ho is likely to answer all their queries in an online interaction.

Ahead of his scheduled fan meeting that will be held in Seoul for two days from February 18, The Heirs star will chat with his followers through Facebook on Friday, February 10. The live event is organised by Innisfree, a popular South Korean cosmetics brand.

The 29-year-old actor of Boys Over Flowers will field questions on the next instalment of his latest hit drama during the live chat. The fans will be curious to know if they will get to watch him onscreen again with Jun Ji-hyun.

The followers of the popular South Korean actor might also ask him about his military service and his marriage with miss A singer Suzy Bae. Check out the time schedule for the Facebook Live Chat below:

Catch the innisfree X Lee Min Ho Facebook Live event on 10th February (Friday), 1.30pm to 2pm(KST). Follow @innisfreeHQ on Facebook! pic.twitter.com/yWHVLMmua0 — innisfree (@ecoinnisfree) February 8, 2017

If Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji-hyun return to The Legend Of The Blue Sea season 2, the followers of the show would be hoping for Lee Ji-hoon to join them, at least in the flashback sequences.

The affection of Heo Chi-hyun towards the silver-tailed mermaid Shim Cheong created several speculations about a love triangle. But that didn't materialise.

While interacting with the reporters, the 28-year-old actor of Golden Rainbow fame revealed that he was also curious about the new developments of his character. "To be honest, I had also hoped for it to turn out that way. So I asked the writer if there would be one," Soompi quoted the actor as saying.

You're The Best star also talked about his co-star Jun Ji-hyun and said that he was really honoured to work with a person whom he has seen on TV and in movies during his childhood.