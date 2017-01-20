The Legend Of The Blue Sea will be back with episode 20 next Wednesday, January 25, at 10 pm KST on SBS and it will finally reveal the fate of onscreen couple, Heo Chi-hyun and Shim Cheong.

The finale will not just surprise the viewers with some unexpected plot twists for the protagonists, but might also feature the reunion and demise of serial killer Ma Dae-young and his crime partner Kang Ji-yeon a.k.a Kang Seo-hee.

In episode 19 of the Korean mini-series, it was revealed that senior conman Jo Nam-doo has been a secret enemy of the antagonists in the past. But the only person who knows about it in present is Sung Dong-il's character. Will he find a way out to change his destiny?

Another question in fans' minds is about the mermaid secrets of Jun Ji-hyun's character. There are only a few people in the story who are aware of it and one of them is the male antagonist. Will he use the information to save his life?

By informing detective Hong Dong-pyo or by leaking the information to the media, Ma Dae-young can divert the people's attention and easily find a way to escape. Since the hospital authorities are already sceptical about Shim Cheong's speedy recovery, they may also join hands with him.

The finale for the Korean mini-series might also reveal the reason for Yoo-na to hear the mermaid's thoughts even though they are not related to each other. Does she have a major role to play in the lives of Heo Joon-jae and his lover?

Since SBS is yet to release the trailers and promotional images for The Legend Of The Blue Sea episode 20, the followers of the show will have to wait a little longer to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. Until then, they can catch up with the previous episodes online here.