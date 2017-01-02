The makers of The Legend of the Blue Sea drama series might introduce new characters to keep the audiences hooked to the show. Reports suggest that Descendants of the Sun star Song Hye Kyo will join the cast of Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun-starrer drama series.

When Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun acted drunk

Hye Kyo, who played the character of Doctor Kang Mo Yeon aka Beauty in Descendants of the Sun, has been reportedly roped in to play a negative character in The Legend of the Blue Sea. According to Yibada, she will transform into a malevolence mermaid queen.

Though the official announcement has not been made, several fans are hoping that Hye Kyo's entry will bring a twist in the ongoing plot. Fans are also hoping that the makers will disclose some shocking revelations that will have an impact on Shim Cheong (played by Ji Hyun) and Heo Jun Jae (played by Min Ho).

The makers are also planning to introduce some major developments in the storyline in the upcoming episodes. As the show is approaching its finale, the makers are focusing more on the Cheong and Jun Jae's chemistry and Jun Jae's relationship with his family.

"The character relationships and events — both present and past — will become deeper and more intertwined as the show goes on. From Heo Jun Jae's (Lee Min Ho's) story with his step-brother and father to the danger posed to Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun) from Ma Dae Young (Sung Dong Il), as well as characters' connections and abilities to see bits of their past lives, the story is gaining more momentum as the end draws near," a source close to the SBS drama stated.

Meanwhile, the makers recently aired a special episode that focused on the Cheong- Jun Jae's relationship. The special segment replaced the 14th episode of The Legend of the Blue Sea that aired on December 29.