LeEco recently made its presence felt in India with the launch of three new smart TVs, squashing rumours about the company planning to shut down all the operations in the country made the headlines recently. The three new models – Super4 X40, Super4 X43 Pro and Super4 X50 Pro – are available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.in.

As a part of introductory offer, LeEco is giving away some great offers on all three televisions. The TV models were launched at Rs. 46,990 for the X40 model, Rs. 63,990 for X43 Pro and Rs. 86,990 for the high-end X50 Pro. But they are now available with a flat 10 percent off.

In addition to that, there are cashback offers, no cost EMI, exchange offers and discount on Airtel DTH packs. These introductory offers are only valid till midnight of March 22, so if you are interested in any one of the new TV models then act fast. You can check out all the offers available on Super4 smart TVs available on Amazon.in below:

TV Models MRP Introductory price Cashback EMI Super4 X40 Rs. 46,990 Rs. 42,490 Rs. 2,000 as Amazon Pay cash No cost EMI for 6 months on all cards Super4 X43 Pro Rs. 63,990 Rs. 57,490 Super4 X50 Pro Rs. 86,990 Rs. 78,490

If you purchase any one the abovementioned LeEco Super4 TVs, you get 2 years product warranty to ensure no-cost after sales service in case anything goes wrong.

We reviewed the Super4 X50 Pro recently, and found it extremely impressive for the price that it comes in. Key features of the Super4 smart TVs are listed below:

Super4 X 40

40-inch Full HD screen

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, quad-core ARM Cortex CPUs

Supports HDR10, Dolby Digital 8Wx2 speakers

Smart features like Google voice search, Google cast, Bluetooth, Miracast, WiFi and Android TV.

SuperRemote, Gesture controls, voice recognition.

Super4 X43 Pro

43-inch Ultra HD screen

3GB RAM, 16GB storage, quad-core ARM Cortex processor

Supports HDR10, Dolby Digital 16Wx2 speakers

Smart features like Google voice search, Google cast, Bluetooth, Miracast, WiFi and Android TV.

SuperRemote, Gesture controls, voice recognition.

Super4 X50 Pro

50-inch Ultra HD 4K screen

Harman Kardon speakers (20Wx2), Bluetooth 4.1, dual band Wi-Fi, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage

Super Remote, Gesture controls, voice recognition,

HDR 10 support.

All TVs come with USB ports, HDMI port, audio and AV inputs and LAN connection.

"We are pleased to partner with Amazon for launching our cutting edge Super4 Series which incorporate best-in-class features at competitive prices. We are confident that this winning partnership will help us reach consumers pan-India, who look forward to enjoying the perfectly evolved TV viewing experience. Additionally, the special introductory offers are certainly going to be a great attraction that will spur sales," Alex Li, Group Vice President LeEco, said in a statement.