Fifth-seed Chen Long takes on eighth seed Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles final of Hong Kong Open 2017 on Sunday, November 26.

The title match will be the 27th meeting between the two greats and their first since the Olympic final in 2016, in which Chen outclassed Chong Wei in straight games. Notably, the two share a 13-13 head-to-head record.

With both shuttlers having struggled to be at their dominant best in the recent past, they will be looking for a final flourish ahead of the Dubai World Superseries Finals, starting December 13.

Chong Wei, who had faced quite a few embarrassing early exits at the highest level, including the first-round exit at World Championships in August, got some much-needed confidence in the ongoing tournament by beating the likes of world number two Son Wan Ho and Shi Yuqi in straight games in the quarter-final and semi-final, respectively.

Having reached his first final since the Japan Open in September, the 35-year-old Malaysian great said he will try to do his best in the much-anticipated final on Sunday.

"I don't think about the past. Both of us are in good form now and I will try to do my best," Chong Wei was quoted as saying by BWF's official website.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The men's singles final in Hong Kong will not start before 3:30 pm IST, 6 pm local time.

Live sreaming and TV coverage

Global live streaming: BWF YouTube channel India: TV: Star Sports. Live streaming: Hotstar Malaysia: TV: Astro Supersport. Live streaming: Astro Go Singapore: TV: Star Hub. Live streaming: Starhub Go Live scores can be followed on BWF's official website.

On the other hand, Chen, who took a long break after his Olympic glory in Rio de Janeiro last year, suffered a year-long title drought, which ended at last week's China Open.

The 28-year-old worked his way to the top step of the podium after beating reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen 21-16, 14-21, 21-13 in a marathon final that extended to an hour and 12 minutes.

Chen, who has stitched a nine-match unbeaten run, was pushed to the limits by Anders Antonsen in the semi-final on Saturday.

In a match that was played for an hour and 20 minutes, the Chinese great managed to outclass the 20-year-old Dane 21-14, 19-21, 21-17.

"I am not back to the level I was at for the Olympics but I am getting better and better. I was down in the third game but I focused on each point and I am happy to be in another final," Chen said after his win on Saturday.