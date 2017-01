At least six people have died, while 30 others are in a critical state after having consumed toxic alcohol in West Bengal.

The incident happened in Burdwan district's Paraj area.

The district magistrate and the superintendent of police are on the spot.

A medical team has also been sent to the spot.

