After Sunny Leone raised the temperature in Ragini MMS 2, Ekta Kapoor is bringing the erotic-horror genre to the internet this time. The producer is making Ragini MMS Returns (2.2), which will be a web series.

A few days ago, the poster went viral which starred Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta. The series will also star Riya Sen and she will be seen in some steamy scenes.

Recently, one of the intimate scenes from the movie was leaked online and has been shared on social media. The video, that went viral, shows Riya's hot love-making scene with actor Nishant Malkani.

The scene shows that Riya aka Simran is getting ready for her wedding and her boyfriend (Nishant) comes to her room. They are showing getting intimate, one last time before she gets married.

The recent reports suggest that Riya was not comfortable shooting these steamy scenes in Ragini MMS Returns. She then requested director, Suyash Vadhavkar, to tone down the intimate scene and he did it.

"Riya, who essays the pivotal role of Simran in the show knew that the series would involve intimate scenes featuring her and co-star Nishant Malkani. They were meant to be explicit, but Riya was uncomfortable while filming them," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

"He toned down the intimate scene and shot it aesthetically. Although Riya has done a fair share of steamy roles, she wasn't at ease this time since she is now married. The director worked his way around with cheat shots," the source added.

While Riya's name has been hyped more before the release of the web series, the lead actress of Ragini MMS 2.2 is Karishma. Speculations are rife that Riya will play the ghost's role in the flick.

The story will revolve around two girls who witness creepy things in a deserted college. The two want to find a scandalous MMS CD which holds the key to the mystery.