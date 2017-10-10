Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film Veere Di Wedding has been in news for several months now as it marks the comeback of the gorgeous actress to silver screen post embracing motherhood.

It was only recently that the cast also comprising Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania along with director Rhea Kapoor started shooting for the film in Delhi.

And now a picture from the sets has surfaced on the Internet where we can see Kareena Kapoor caught in a romantic moment with Sumeet Vyas.

Before this, a picture from the rehearsals also leaked online. Choreographed by Feroz Khan, the team was shooting the first song of Veere Di Wedding.

Veere Di Wedding is the story of four girls who attend Kareena's wedding. Internet star Sumeet Vyas, who is widely popular for his role in web series Permanent Roommates will romance Kareena in the film.

Kareena kapoor shooting for "Veere di Wedding" in Delhi. The story is about four friends attending a wedding. #kareenakapoorkhan #veereydiwedding #sonamkapoor #peopleofbollywood A post shared by BOLLYWOOD PEOPLE? (@peopleofbollywood) on Oct 9, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Titled Veere Di Wedding, the movie is being produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor and while Shashanka Ghosh is directing it.

In another incident, Sonam Kapoor was caught in an embarrassing moment.

The episode went like this: Swara posted a clip in which she asked Sonam to share her views on desserts. To this, the Neerja actress said: "Shouldn't have calories."

As soon as she finished her sentence, Kareena quipped: "She shouldn't be eating dessert because she just ate a box of pringles!"

While everyone burst out laughing, Sonam looked a bit embarrassed, but in a good way.

Earlier, another such hilarious clip was doing the rounds on social media, and that involved Bebo as well.

In that Instagram clip, she and producer Rhea Kapoor were seen in Bebo's green room. While Kareena was getting ready for her shot, Rhea assured her that Taimur couldn't leave the building without the producer's permission.

The duo seemed to be having a fun moment where Kareena said she needs only one man for protection, but Taimur needs an army.