The Coppa Italia semi-final is always a grand stage for the contesting teams, and when the two clubs are Lazio and Roma, it is even grander, with it being a derby. Lazio are set to face Roma in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

The first leg could be an absolute cracker with both Lazio and Roma in superb form. The Eagles have won three out of their last four, while Giallorossi have been even better, emerging victorious five of their last six outings. So, what should we expect in this derby? Goals, attacking brand of football, and some feisty tackles, which will make the match even more interesting.

However, both the teams are aware of the load, which any semi-final brings to the table, and this being a derby, there is additional pressure to win and head into the second leg with an advantage. With Stadio Olimpico being the home ground for both the teams, the atmosphere should be brilliant, along with good football.

Roma will be desperate to beat Lazio, and reach the finals of the title, which they have not won in the last eight years. With nine titles, Roma are the second most successful team in the Coppa Italia. One would not be surprised if this will be their tenth with a star-studded team, who have been playing some quality football.

Players like Mohamed Salah, El Shaarawy and Edin Dzeko have been good in the offensive front. The likes of Radja Nainggolan and De Rossi have been doing their job as well. Roma Coach Luciano Spalletti considers this clash to be special derby, which could also lead to some emotional moments.

"The derby is worth triple. The game itself, getting to the final - which is the most important thing - and what it means to our fans. We've always dug deep going into games. I've never seen anyone be uninterested in the cause. This time we have to dig even deeper. The emotional factor can give you something and take something away, there can be a bit of fear, fear to carry on with the concepts of your play," Spalletti told reporters.

Roma will be aware of Lazio, who may not have world-class players as the former, but Lazio have some quality players like Ciro Immobile, Keita Balde Diao and Felipe Anderson. They can instil fear amongst the opponents with their skilled showing.

Lazio are a hard working side, and they will need all their players to shine against Roma in the semi-final. However, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi believes Roma are favourites.

"We know what we're going to face, I have huge respect for Roma and for Luciano Spalletti. Though I have great confidence in my squad, they're strong and together," Inzaghi said.

"We'll try to play our game, knowing that, unlike in other matches, we have to think in terms of 180 minutes. We'll need to be focused, there's the return match in a month. We have an important game where Roma are favourites. That said, I have great confidence in myself, my staff and my players. I repeat, we're not here by chance," he added.

Though Inzaghi might have called Roma as favourites, they cannot take Lazio lightly. As in a derby clash, anything can happen, and with players expected to take their game to another level in such clashes, Lazio have the passion and goods to beat Roma on any given day.

