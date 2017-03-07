Tata Motors will launch its third product under the new Impact design language, the Tigor, by the end of March. Mayank Pareek, president of passenger vehicles business unit at Tata Motors has confirmed the launch of Tigor in 22 days at a press conference on the sidelines of 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The launch is expected to take place on March 29.

At Geneva, the Tigor has been showcased as a special 'Geneva Edition'. Tata Motors unveiled the concept version of the Tigor as Kite 5 at Auto Expo 2016. The third Impact design language model features Humanity Line at the front which extends to the dual-chamber headlamps, LED tail lamps and bold shoulder lines. The rear of the car gets a cohesive boot unlike many other compact sedans that feature a small boot slapped at the rear.

Tigor is based on the same platform as Tiago and it measures 3,995mm in length, 1,647mm in width and 1,535mm in height. The Styleback (that's what Tata Motors calls it) will also feature a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Being the sibling of Tiago, Tigor will feature similar dashboard and interior layout. It will boast of a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with USB, aux and Bluetooth connectivity and six-speaker sound system.

Tigor will borrow the Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine and Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine from Tiago. The petrol mill will churn out 83.8bhp of power at 6,000rpm and 114Nm of torque at 3,500rpm while the diesel engine will develop 69bhp of power and 140Nm of torque. Both engines will be mated to five-speed manual transmission as standard while AMT transmission is expected as option. Both the engines will be available with multi-drive modes — Eco and City.

The Tigor is entering the compact sedan segment late. The segment already has Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and Volkswagen Ameo.