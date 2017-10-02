Two people have been shot dead during an early morning shooting on Las Vegas strip. At least 24 are reportedly injured.

Also read: Las Vegas shooting: At least 2 dead, 24 wounded in attack near Mandalay Bay Casino, flights halted

As noted by Reuters, a gunman opened fire during the three-day country music Route 91 Harvest Festival. Reports suggest that singer Jason Aldean was performing on stage when the gunfire began.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, one suspect is already down after the shooting.

At this time we do not believe there are any more shooters. More information to come shortly from @Sheriff_LVMPD. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Please avoid heading to the south end of the Strip. Las Vegas Blvd is shut down at Tropicana, southbound past Russell Rd at this time. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Several celebrities have taken to Twitter and Instagram to react to the horrific mass shooting while sending prayers as well. Here's a round-up—

I hope just ONCE @TheDemocrats don’t come out today and make #LasVegas #MandalayBay Political! We had enough bullshit with mayor of San Juan — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) October 2, 2017

Be safe in vegas???????? — Rudimental (@Rudimental) October 2, 2017

Horrified to hear about the shooting in #LasVegas. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Praying for everyone's safety ?? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2017

Please, if you are in Las Vegas, take cover there are multiple shooters on the loose, twenty people are dead. Find cover and hide. — sia (@Sia) October 2, 2017

Active shooter in Las Vegas! City on lock down!!!!!! — Drake Bell (@DrakeBell) October 2, 2017

heart goes out to everyone affected by the shooting in vegas, friends & families (strangers included)…breaks my heart to see earth like this — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) October 2, 2017

Oh God. Vegas. WTF is happening. Can’t keep up with all the pain this country is facing. Sending love to Vegas. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 2, 2017

The news about Vegas is devastating. Sending all our love to the people there right now ❤️❤️❤️ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) October 2, 2017

Too much to comprehend. These poor people. This poor country. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 2, 2017

Anyone who says "Just ban guns" after Las Vegas attack is a moron. Criminals don't respect laws. They'll continue to carry, citizens won't. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) October 2, 2017

PLEASE STAY OFF THE STRIP IF YOU'RE IN LAS VEGAS THERE IS AN ACTIVE SHOOTER! STAY IN YOUR HOTEL ROOMS/HOMES. TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF ALL, MY SHOW TONIGHT IS CANCELED AT @xslasvegas PRAYING FOR EVERYONE ???❤ A post shared by marshmello [✖‿✖] (@marshmellomusic) on Oct 1, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

rfdg