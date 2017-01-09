Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis finally commenced the phase 1 of public Wi-Fi service in Mumbai on Monday, earning the title of the largest public Wi-Fi city in India.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to announce the activation of 500 Wi-Fi hotspots that are live across various locations in Mumbai. And folks, that's just the beginning. Fadnavis said that the number would reach 1,200 by May 1.

The official launch of the service follows a short trial that was conducted in the city from January 2 till January 8. During the trial phase, nearly 23,000 participants had used the service to download more than 2TB worth of data. Fadnavis assured Mumbaikars the speed and connectivity will be monitored and issues will be resolved on priority.

Now that's a great step towards Digital India and the state government's commitment towards digital empowerment of Maharashtra as a part of "Aaple Sarkar" (Your Government) initiative. The Wi-Fi network is expected to be useful in smart parking and transportation by getting real-time updates on traffic, alternative routes and different modes of transports across the city.

As committed,1200 WiFi hotspots will be active by 1st May 2017.Meanwhile we will also monitor the progress on connectivity & speed.#MumWiFi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

#MumbaiWifi is India’s largest Public WiFi service & one of the largest globally too. #MumWiFi — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

We are committed to give good experience to Mumbaikars and will resolve issues on priority.#MumWiFi #Mumbai — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 9, 2017

Mumbai's free public Wi-Fi covers all the major areas where users can find hotspot connections quite useful. The hotspot locations will be available in railway stations, colleges, places of worship, hospitals and popular tourist destinations such as the Gateway of India, Khaugalli, Marine drive, Juhu, Choupati, Band Stand, Aksa beach, and more.

There is a complete list of Mumbai Wi-Fi hotspot locations in a PDF format, which will help you find your nearest hotspot destination.

Search tip: Download and open Apple Sarkar Mumbai Wi-Fi Hotspot PDF, use CTRL+F keys to initiate keyword search. You can also search using keywords on smartphones once the file is downloaded.