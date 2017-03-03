Italian sports carmaker Automobili Lamborghini has launched Aventador S, the meaner version of its flagship car at Rs 5.01 crore in India.

Lamborghini globally unveiled the Aventador S in December 2016 and it has arrived on India shores within months. The S suffixed version comes with more aerodynamic body derived from the range-topping the SV model. The sticking front features a beefier splitter that channels the airflow to boost cooling. The new bumper also incorporates two side air ducts.

The rear of the Aventador S is dominated by a black diffuser, available on request in carbon fiber, designed with a number of vertical fins. Lamborghini says the design amplifies the airflow effects, reduce drag through pressure recovery and generate downforce. Three single exhaust outlets exit through the rear bumper. The active rear wing is movable in three positions and helps increase the downforce by up to 50 per cent.

What makes the S version different from other Aventador models is its heart. The mill is the same naturally aspirated V12 6.5-litre motor. However, it now belts out 740bhp, up from the 691bhp of regular Aventador. Lamborghini claims the engine's maximum revs have been increased 8,500rpm from 8,350rpm while the torque is untouched at 690Nm. The mill sends power to wheels via a seven-speed ISR gearbox. The Aventador S requires only 2.9 seconds to breach the 100kmph speed mark before reaching the claimed top speed of 350kmph.

Lamborghini has also added a new 'Ego' mode to the existing three driving modes – Strada, Sport and Corsa. The new mode allows driver to customise car's drivetrain and suspension settings according to his/her choice.

In addition, the Aventador S also boasts of four-wheel steering – the first time a series production Lamborghini has used such a system. This helps to enhance the lateral control by making the supercar more agile during low and medium speeds.