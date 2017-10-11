Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is fondly known as RGV, has refuted rumours related to Prakash Raj, Roja and YSR Congress leaders' connection with his controversial upcoming film Lakshmi's NTR.

Ram Gopal Varma wanted to direct the biopic of late legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, which is produced by Balakrishna and Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who is the founder of CCL and SIIMA. But he missed out this opportunity due to his over-enthusiasm.

In a bid to challenge them, Ram Gopal Varma announced Lakshmi's NTR, which is going to be another biopic on the late actor. This did not go well with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, who alleged that Lakshmi Parvathy, who joined YSR Congress, encouraged RGV to make the film by giving her version of the truth in NTR's life towards the end.

The TDP leaders also alleged that Lakshmi's NTR is funded by YSRCP leaders, whose intention is to defame NTR. Their allegations created a lot of buzz in the media following which RGV took to Facebook to clarify it. The director posted on Tuesday: "It's just a coincidental the producer Rakesh Reddy of Lakshmi's NTR happens to be a leader in YSRCP.. Y S Jagan has no connection to it."

It was also rumoured that Prakash Raj would essay the role of late NTR in the biopic Lakshmi's NTR. Ram Gopal Varma clarified, "Some media news circulating that Prakash Raj is doing the role of NTR in Lakshmi's NTR is absolutely false ..just wanted to clarify this matter ..No casting has been done and details with regard to this will be revealed as and when it happens."

Actress-turned-politician Roja was also said to be playing a role in Lakshmi's NTR, but the director says that it is a baseless rumour. Ram Gopal Varma posted: "Media Reports Doing rounds that Prakash Raj and Roja will be featured in Lakshmi's NTR are absolutely baseless and false."