Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2018 is all set to begin from January 31, making way for designers to showcase their stunning work during the fashion week. Sushmita Sen and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been roped in as the showstoppers for designer brands Kotwara by Meera and Muzaffar Ali and Anamika Khanna, respectively.

This time as well, Bebo is going to walk for designer Anamika Khanna at the finale of the edition.

"Lakme never fails to surprise me with the cutting-edge beauty themes that it launches every season, be it 'Liquid Gold' the last season or 'Reinventing Nudes' this time," IANS quoted Kareena as saying.

"Also, Anamika's designs are the perfect blend of rich heritage and modernism, and I am very excited to see her interpretation of this season's beauty theme in her collection. Can't wait to be back to the Lakme Fashion Week runway!" she added.

The Veere Di Wedding actress will showcase Khanna's contemporary collection which promises to be a stunning fusion of traditional Indian aesthetics with edgy cuts.

On the other hand, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is set to win hearts with her breath-taking looks at LFW 2018 Spring/Resort, for the brand Kotwara by designers Meera and Muzaffar Ali, known for their elegance personified creations inspired by the traditions of Awadh. Their collection Samanzar – A Garden of Flowers will be showcased at LFW, IANS reported.

Sen, who has been a part of the entertainment industry since winning the Ms Universe title in 1994, has not done films for a long time. However, she seems to be ready to make a solid comeback.

Talking about doing a Bollywood movie in future at the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation's Republic Day celebration, Sushmita told IANS, "I have been looking at scripts again for the past one and a half year. I think I am ready to commit six months of my life to a film. But, just because I am ready, doesn't mean the perfect script is ready for me."

Sushmita was last seen in 2010 Bollywood flick, No Problem.