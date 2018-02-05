Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018 kick-started on January 31 with Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput showcasing some beautiful collections by Anita Dongre, and the most awaited fashion week recently concluded on February 4. The showstopper for the finale show was actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who oozed grace and charm at the ramp.

The Veere Di Wedding actress walked the ramp for Anamika Khanna's, Reinventing Nudes. She took our breath away with her transformation from the delicate white swan to the confident black swan kind of outfits. Bebo, first, interacted with the media and walked the ramp in an off-white outfit and for the finale, she walked the ramp walk in a black dress.

Both the looks were complemented with nude makeup. Last year too, the LFW ended with Kareena showcasing designer Anamika Khanna's couture.

Day-4 was also graced by Kangana Ranaut, Karisma Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Malaika Arora Khan, Diana Penty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde and Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aryan.

Celebrity showstopper Designer Label/Theme Kareena Kapoor Khan Anamika Khanna Reinventing Nudes Karisma Kapoor Ravi Bhalotia Aarbee Kangana Ranaut Shyamal and Bhumika Wonderland Vaani Kapoor Neha Agarwal Lost in the Woods Swara Bhaskar Shaila Khubchandani Crow Malaika Arora Khan Nancy Luharuwalla De Belle Diana Penty Punit Balana Bagru Shilpa Shetty Kundra Jayanti Reddy Life in Monochrome Kiara Advani Julie Shah Gulab Baug Pooja Hegde Ridhi Mehra Cinco Kartik Aryan Amit Wadhwa Treasure

Others who were seen at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 were Karan Singh Grover, Tisca Chopra, Sridevi with daughter Janhvi and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle.

Take a look at the photos here:

