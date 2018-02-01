Lakme Fashion Week has begun and Day 1 was as starry and beautiful as it could get. With Ritu Kumar and Anita Dongre's show, Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018, became one memorable event. Held at ITC hotel terrace, Mumbai, a lot of Bollywood celebrities graced the show including Shamita Shetty, Diana Penty, Isabella Kaif, Shamita Shetty, Huma Qureshi and others.

The day started with Taapsee Pannu walking for Ritu Kumar and oh boy, the actress looked hot and sexy!

Closing the day for Anita Dongre were one of the most beautiful couple – Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. Wearing a traditional sherwani and Mira in a printed lehenga-choli, they created one fairytale show with some twirling and adorable moments from the ramp, which you just can't miss. "Mira looks as beautiful today as she looked that day. And maybe we could have got married again today," said Shahid Kapoor after the show.

They just looked like a perfect bride and groom. Don't you think?

A post shared by rαví chαwhαn (@shanatic_rv) on Jan 31, 2018 at 11:12am PST

It was Mira's first time being a showstopper and she said: "I have to be honest, I did ask Shahid that I hope I wouldn't fall. Everyone walks with so much attitude and they've been doing it for so many years, obviously, I was really nervous but I knew I was in safe hands. The moment we stepped on the ramp, I just looked at him and said all the best but I needed all the luck."

Attending Anita Dongre's show was Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle, Sagarika Ghatge, Diana Penty, Shriya Saran, Yami Gautam, Gul Panag and Sangita Bijlani, who wore the designer's outfits.

In the day, Huma Qureshi and Hansika Motwani were also spotted at the event.

A post shared by Cinema_StaLL (@cinemastall) on Jan 31, 2018 at 12:39pm PST

The five-day fashion extravaganza, being held in Mumbai, will conclude on 4th February.