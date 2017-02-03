Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 has had an amazing show on its day two. Bollywood actress Preity Zinta stole the show in her desi look as she walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta's Mekhela Chador.

Preity looked stunning in a black and red sari. The collection of Sanjukta was inspired by Goddess Durga and traditional Assamese motifs like Singkhap (lion), Moourah (peacock), Pokhila (butterfly).

Actress Adah Khan too walked the ramp for Lipsa Hembram's Galang Gabaan label and looked gorgeous in a chic summer printed dress. Inspired by Mother Nature and Pichwai paintings, Sailesh Singhania's vibrant Khadi silk sari collection also won hearts.

The second day at LFW 2017 also witnessed some beautiful works of Kutch. The Somaiya Kala Vidya Show presented seven designers and their collections were a tribute to the timeless crafts of Kutch. Another interesting collection was showcased by designers Lisa Hall and Sufiyan Khatri. They presented their collection Flamingos inspired by the beautiful regal birds.

All the designers have presented a wonderful show on day two as well. Amrich's Chiaro-scuro, Sayantan Sarkar's Beyond Boundaries, Soham Dave's Line by Line and Padmaja Krishnan's The Light of the Sun were among the designers who surprised the audience with their beautiful collection.

Take a look at the pictures from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 here: